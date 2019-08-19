Deputies: Man walked into NC sheriff’s office to say he killed his 15-year-old daughter

Joshua Burgess. (Courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office via WBTV)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he walked into the Union County Sheriff’s Office and admitted to killing his daughter at his home.

Officials say 32-year-old Joshua Lee Burgess is now charged with murder in the death of his 15-year-old daughter, Zaria Joshalyn Burgess, of Monroe. Investigators say after turning himself in, Joshua Burgess “provided detailed information concerning his daughter’s death and where her body was located.”

Deputies then went to Joshua Burgess’ home, on Hampton Meadows Road near Wesley Chapel, and found his daughter’s body.

There is no word on how the teenager was killed.

No further details have been released and this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information about the case should immediately call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.