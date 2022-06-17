GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight led to a man dying of a cardiac event in Graham, deputies say.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Rumley Road in Graham, near Saxapahaw, just after 11 p.m. on Thursday after getting a call about a cardiac arrested.

The first deputy on the scene began administering CPR, but Michael Thomas Hickox was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told deputies that Hickox had been assaulted by Robert Daniel Terry, 43, of Burlington. They say Terry had come inside the home on Rumley Road asking for Hickox, and then hit and strangled him. They had gotten into a confrontation at the Community Shell, witnesses add.

Deputies are investigating what started the fight.

Terry was arrested Thursday night and charged with one count of felony first-degree murder and one count of ‘felony absconder.’

This is the first Alamance County Sheriff’s Office murder investigation of 2022.