Deputies: NC man kidnapped 2 children and teen, who he threatened to kill

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man has been charged after deputies say he kidnapped a teenager who he threatened to kill and two children.

News sources report the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old James Smith and charged him with kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.

Investigators say he kidnapped a person at least 16 years old and two children ages 8 and 9.

According to arrest warrants, Smith threatened each victim with a gun and told the 16-year-old “I will blow your head off.”

Smith appeared in court on Tuesday.

He was placed in jail under a $458,000 secured bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

