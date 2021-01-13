Deputies release new information, timeline of Robeson County officer-involved shooting

PEMBROKE AREA, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has released new information from the officer-involved shooting that killed Matthew Oxendine, which provides a timeline of the events that took place.

Deputies responded to the scene in the area of Janice Drive at about 12:41 a.m. Saturday after the Robeson County Communications Center received a 911 call and was disconnected.

Listen to the original phone call that was disconnected

In the call, Oxendine can be heard talking about bleeding out.

Deputies spoke with Oxendine for over an hour and a half, according to deputies. One of them knew Oxendine for several years.

Deputies tried to deescalate the situation so EMS could render aid, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Oxendine allegedly lit a fire as he sat in a vehicle, which officers tried to remove him from.

The SWAT team approached the vehicle when Oxendine allegedly pointed what appeared to be a firearm. Oxendine was shot and deputies called for EMS, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle’s fire was put out and Oxendine was pronounced dead on scene, deputies said. It was later revealed that it was a toy gun with a wooden stock and a metal bolt with a short barrel.

The following timeline was released by deputies:

9:45 p.m. — First officer dispatched

10:12 p.m. — EMS arrived and waited for the scene to be secured

10:16 p.m. — First officer arrived on scene

10:22 p.m. — Threats made by Oxendine, he’s identified

11:08 p.m. — SWAT commander requests fire department to the area

11:10 p.m. — Supervising Sgt. communicated to have EMS continue to stand by

11:10 p.m. — Fire member checked on duty

11:22 p.m. — Oxendine sitting in the vehicle

11:51 p.m. — Officer requests emergency traffic

During this timeframe, deputies spoke with Oxendine over the phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

While deputies were on the phone with Oxendine, he told them he was bleeding from his neck and said “if you all come to my house I will [expletive] kill each one of you,” according to the incident report.

Shortly after, Oxendine called deputies back, continued to make threats, and said he was going to take his own life, according to the report.

Oxendine is accused of saying “I am sitting in my chair, with my rifle in my lap, and I am going to kill you, one by one, as you turn into this house,” according to the report.

The incident report shows deputies had a previous incident with Oxendine about a year before where he allegedly also made threats towards law enforcement.

Oxendine was also previously shot by deputies and struck in the buttocks in 2004 after firing three shots at a sergeant, according to the report.

Oxendine’s North Carolina Department of Corrections record provided by deputies lists three misdemeanor convictions for encounters with law enforcement and one felony conviction for encounters with law enforcement.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the case.

News13 spoke to Oxendine’s family Monday, which is outraged and upset about how the incident was handled. Despite what law enforcement has said, family members were adamant that Oxendine was not a harm. They referred to his death as an assassination, and were upset over the number of shots they say law enforcement took.

