Deputies rescue woman from submerged vehicle near the Outer Banks

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCN) – Two North Carolina deputies were credited with saving a woman who was trapped in a mostly submerged vehicle near the Outer Banks on Monday night.

Two Tyrrell County deputies received an alert about an overdue driver and missing person from Nash County who could have broken down along U.S. 64. They responded to the area and began looking for the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The two spotted a small portion of a vehicle protruding from the water alongside U.S. 64 near the Alligator River Bridge in Columbia. Deputy Andrew Hughes then jumped into the water “with no concern for his own personal safety,” the sheriff’s office said. He found a woman huddled in a small pocket of air near the back window of the car.

The two deputies broke the window out “and rescued the driver from certain death,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Tyrrell County Fire Department and Washington County EMS responded, as well. The woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Deputy Melissa Spence, who responded alongside Hughes, checked in with the woman on Tuesday to find out she was home resting and suffered no injuries, the sheriff’s office said.