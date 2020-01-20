Deputies seek help finding missing NC teen girl

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing from her Lincoln County home on Friday.

Kylie Felice Almstead was last seen at her home on Asbury Church Road.

Almstead is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She could be wearing gray sweatpants, a hoodie and black and white shoes. She has several piercings on her ears and nose.

Anyone with information on Almstead’s whereabouts should call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.

