Deputies seek help in search for missing NC woman

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing North Carolina woman.
Kimberly Noel Wolfe, 26, is 5 feet, 1-inch tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials said Wolfe is from Wilkes County in the North Carolina mountains but was recently staying with a relative in Newport.
Deputies said she was picked up by a 35 to 40-year-old black male named Craig.
Wolfe left Newport on July 8 and has not been seen or heard from since.
The man she left with was driving a white Nissan Altima with a North Carolina tag.
The Nissan had a blue sticker on the trunk.
Anyone with information about Wolfe’s location is asked to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Chip Coble, case number 20072688C.
