HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old Asheville man.
Deputies say Chad Seger was last known to have been in the Black Balsam area of Pisgah National Forest on Monday, Oct. 12.
His car was found in the Black Balsam park parking lot, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.
They ask if anyone has been hiking anytime this week in the Black Balsam, Sam Knob, Mountains to Sea area of the Pisgah National Forest and have seen Chad Seger or have any information on his whereabouts, to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 828-452-6600.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Deputies seek help locating man missing in NC mountains
- Walker runs for 3 TDs as Wake Forest beats Virginia 40-23
- Donald Trump Jr. to campaign in NC mountains and near Winston-Salem Monday
- Man shot at Raleigh sweepstakes parlor at former Burger King, police say
- Biden traveling to Durham for car parade to voting location on Sunday, campaign says