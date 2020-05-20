Deputies: Shooter acted in self-defense during a fight at NC convenience store

CONETOE, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies said that a shooter acted in self-defense during a fight reported at a convenience store in Conetoe.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that a man and a woman got in a fight inside Bob’s Fuel, formerly Conetoe Discount.

After the man left the store, he was shot.

The man, identified as Raekwon Hines, was taken to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro where he died.

One woman was taken in to custody at the scene.

Based on surveillance video and witness interviews, deputies established that Hines’ killer acted in self-defense.

Deputies consulted with the District Attorney’s Office on this case and the shooter will not face any charges.

