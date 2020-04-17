DES to triple staff in order to handle massive number of NC unemployment insurance claims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s Division of Employment Security (DES) will be tripling their staffing due to the overwhelming unemployment insurance claims that have been filed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the department said in a press release Friday.

In the last month, more than 630,000 people have filed for unemployment insurance benefits in North Carolina and around 22 million have filed claims across the country.

Last Friday, the total number of claims filed in North Carolina was 509,693. Of those claims, 444,178 said their unemployment was related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to DES, they will have more than three times their original staffing in place by the end of next week in an effort to better handle the claims.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

DES officials said they expect to have more than 1,600 people working to process claims and issue payments. Their usual staffing is around 500 people and they have hired 403 new people so far.

The 403 new hires include 95 time-limited and temporary staff, 100 N.C. Division of Workforce Solutions staff, 200 private call center agents, six N.C. Department of Information Technology staff, and 2 N.C. Department of Agriculture print operators.

By the end of next week, officials expect to “have engaged an additional 600 private call center agents and 100 Division of Workforce Solutions staff.”

“This will be the largest number of people working to provide unemployment benefits in North Carolina’s history,” said Lockhart Taylor, assistant secretary of the Division of Employment Security. “We are prepared to take whatever steps we need to take to deliver the help North Carolinians need during these difficult times.”

According to DES officials, “in addition to providing state unemployment benefits, DES will issue payments for three different federal programs. This week, DES completed implementation of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which pays an additional $600 in weekly unemployment insurance to eligible claimants. Eligible North Carolinians are now receiving these payments.”

DES estimates its online filing system will be ready to accept claims around April 25 for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is the program for individuals not eligible for regular unemployment insurance.

DES is also continuing to work to provide Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which is the federal program that allows for up to 13 additional weeks of benefits.

According to the department, “DES has now paid out a total of more than $350 million to more than 210,000 people for unemployment claims effective as of March 15.”

CBS 17 has heard from many residents who have had serious issues filing unemployment insurance benefit claims during the pandemic. There have been numerous complaints about the DES phone lines and website being down or not working properly.

Updates about eligibility and how to apply for these benefits can be found here.

More headlines from CBS17.com: