Despite having a plan to reopen schools in NC, parents are questioning how it will work

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As public schools across North Carolina wrap up the spring semester parents are starting to question exactly what the fall semester might look like.

“School coming back this August is not going to look like school looked coming back in August in 2019, and it’s very unfortunate,” said Superintendent Mark Johnson.

Change is coming to your child’s classroom, but it’s still not clear exactly what that means as state leaders try to decide between three options.

“Plan A is to get as many people back to school as safely as possible, which we all want,” said Johnson. “Plan B, which would be the social distancing, which is extremely difficult in schools. Six feet in between students on school buses, in classrooms, and hallways. Plan C is what we’re living through right now with remote learning.”

Plans involving online instruction would require an executive order because North Carolina law caps online learning days at five, but Johnson admits there are some who aren’t comfortable going back into the classroom.

“We’ll have to look at options that pair those teachers who might not want to go into the school/classroom environment with students who don’t want to go back into the environment as well,” said Johnson.

There are also ongoing discussions about face coverings in the classroom.

“The younger the student is not only the harder it is, but the more difficult it is for that student’s emotional state to wear a mask all day,” said Johnson.

As the state works to clear these hurdles one thing is becoming crystal clear.

“Everyone wants to get back in the classroom,” said Johnson.

Gov. Roy Cooper has until July 1 to make a decision on the final plan to reopen schools in the fall.