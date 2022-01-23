Despite winter weather clearing, NC school districts begin announcing delays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite snow moving out of the area, local school delays in North Carolina have been announced for Monday due to frigid temperatures and possible slick roads.

Bladen County Schools were the first to call in a two-hour delay for its district Monday due to the weekend’s winter weather. Bladen County is just south of Fayetteville and next to Cumberland County.

By 4 p.m. Cumberland County Schools announced a two-hour delay for students and school-based staff for Monday. Schools will start and buses will run two hours later than the normal time, Cumberland County officials said.

Black ice and refreezing was a concern Sunday morning and with little sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s that will trickle into Monday, some counties could decide to delay – or cancel.

