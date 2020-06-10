Detectives seize 22,500 doses of heroin during NC drug bust

Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department seized thousands of heroin dosage units following a drug bust last month. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department seized thousands of doses of heroin following a drug bust last month.

According to officials, the WPD’s Special Investigation Division detectives on May 28 attempted to stop a vehicle between Lingo and New Centre drives. Police say the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed down Market Street, running red lights, and traveling into oncoming traffic.

David Alexander Rogers (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

The pursuit ended in the 100-block of N. Kerr Avenue, where detectives found the suspect walking.

Detectives, along with a K-9, tracked back to the empty vehicle and came across:

A plastic bag with 36 loose packages of heroin and two valves of cocaine base crack

A duffel bag with an estimated 22,500 dosage units of packaged heroin (an exact count will be determined once the packages are sent to the lab)

A large sum of cash

Drug paraphernalia

David Alexander Rogers was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell/distribute a schedule I controlled substance, and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. He was also wanted on unspecified charges out of New Jersey.

Rogers was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $2 million bond.

