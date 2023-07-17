RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As North Carolina lawmakers consider whether to legalize more casinos in the state, a developer appears to already have their eyes set on a site in Rockingham County.

That’s just north of Greensboro and near the casino that just opened a couple of months ago just a mile from the North Carolina line in Danville, Virginia.

A company called “NC Development Holdings” has asked to rezone almost 200 acres of land in Rockingham County on U.S. 220 from residential/agricultural to commercial.

NC Development Holdings registered with the Secretary of State’s office last month. Filings with the office show that the company is tied to a casino developer in Maryland called “The Cordish Companies.”

The company did not write in its application specifically what they want to use the land for, but some neighbors have raised concerns about a potential casino. Rhonda Rodenbough noted in an email to CBS 17 that the site is adjacent to Camp Carefree, which provides camping experiences for kids with chronic illnesses and disabilities.

Mark Richardson, chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, said he doesn’t anticipate the issue coming before the board until August 21.

Rockingham County is home to Republican Senate leader Phil Berger who is among those pushing to expand legalized gambling in the state.

He said last week there’s a “better than 50-50” chance a bill will pass this summer but he said there’s still no specific plan lawmakers have agreed on.

A conservative group called Greater Carolina recently released a study by Spectrum Gaming that looked at the potential of North Carolina adding three more casinos. The study considered three locations: Rockingham, Anson and Nash counties. The study by the group found an estimated “casino leakage to Virginia” of about $259 million annually in gross gaming revenue.

The Virginia casino is roughly 25 miles from Berger’s hometown of Eden. Berger said he traveled to Danville this month and estimates 80 percent of the vehicles in the casino parking lot had North Carolina license plates.

On its website, the Cordish Companies highlights its work in a variety of areas, including developing gaming and entertainment resorts. They also develop “entertainment districts,” which feature live entertainment, bars, restaurants and other attractions.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) recently said lawmakers were considering authorizing four “entertainment districts” that could include casinos. He did not say where those locations would be.

Sen. Berger said last week lawmakers have not agreed on a final proposal for expanded gaming. In addition to casinos, lawmakers are discussing legalizing video lottery terminals as well.

The discussion about gaming is occurring as Republicans also try to reach an agreement among themselves on North Carolina’s two-year state budget. The new fiscal year began July 1 with no budget in place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report