Rescue efforts underway after man climbs atop NC electrical tower

by: Jesse Ullmann

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A man climbed atop an electrical tower and became stuck there in southwest Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Emergency personnel responded to calls around 2:20 p.m. about a person who was stuck atop an electrical transmission tower.

The tower is located near West Woodlawn Road and Wallingford Street.

It is unclear at this time why or exactly how the person climbed up the tower. As of 4:30 p.m., the person was still on the tower.

The initial call was about a high-angle rescue for a person “struggling to get down off an electrical transmission tower.”

WNCN contributed to this report

