COVID-19 doubling time appears to be slowing, NC health officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The doubling times of coronavirus cases and deaths appear to be slowing, according to an analysis of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data.

CBS 17 News has been tracking the daily updates to the DHHS COVID-19 dashboard, and those numbers seem to show a trend of improvement over the past month.

The doubling rate is the time it takes for a certain statistic – in this instance, either cases or deaths – to double and is considered a key metric for government and healthcare leaders in evaluating a disease’s spread.

Gov. Roy Cooper has said he and his team will gauge statistics — including deaths, new infections and hospitalization rates — as they consider any potential timetable for relaxing the state’s social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home order.

“The doubling rate is extending, and that’s a good thing,” DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said earlier this week. “That tells us that we’re slowing the rate of acceleration, and it tells us that all the hard work we’re doing to stay at home is working.”

DHHS reported 5,859 confirmed cases Friday – approximately 11 days since there were roughly half as many cases. The state reported 2,870 cases on April 6.

That indicates the doubling time appears to be growing longer: There were 3,651 cases on April 9 – a number that roughly doubled in seven days, from 1,857 on April 2, according to the DHHS figures.

The doubling time was even shorter in late March, when the total number of cases doubled every 2-3 days. According to the DHHS statistics, the total number of cases went from 63 on March 18 to 137 two days later, then to 255 two days after that.

A similar trend appears to have emerged in the cumulative number of deaths reported by the state.

It took a week for the most recent total number of deaths – 152 as of Friday – to double, from 74 on April 10. That’s after that number had doubled in four days.

But one word of caution: The data isn’t perfect, with the volume of testing the most obvious issue. DHHS has recorded 72,981 total tests – just 0.7 percent of the state’s estimated population of 10.4 million.

