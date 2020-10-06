DHHS: File that ‘gummed up the works’ led to undercounts in daily COVID cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials say they have identified and fixed the two technical issues that led to a pair of vast undercounts of daily COVID-19 cases over the past week.

“I’ll spare you all of the technical details, but essentially we received a file that gummed up the works,” state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Tuesday.

DHHS spokeswoman Kelly Haight told CBS 17 News that there was an unspecified problem with the agency’s system for taking in data received from labs, and also a problem with a file submitted by one of those labs.

Cohen said DHHS received “incomplete files” and had to “sort of re-download everything” once the agency could finally extract that file.

The issues first appeared on Sept. 29 when the agency warned of an undercount in tests because of those technical issues that prevented some data from labs from being processed. It said the numbers reported on Sept. 30 would be higher because that total also would include some cases that should have been part of the total from Sept. 29.

The state reported 868 new cases on Sept. 28 and 889 the following day, before increases to 1,495 on Sept. 30 and 2,277 on Oct. 1.

A similar problem emerged at the beginning of this week, with the 610 cases reported Sunday also including an explanation on the DHHS COVID-19 dashboard that technical issues resulted in that day’s total being an undercount. There were 2,258 cases reported Monday with those uncounted cases from Sunday included in that day’s total.

Haight said the agency’s data team is “working to identify additional data quality checks and automated alerts so these issues are identified as early as possible.”

Despite those problems, state officials maintain their confidence in those numbers. Instead of focusing on one day’s numbers, Cohen says it’s more instructive to look at the trends that encompass the bigger trends that smooth over any outlying spikes or dips in the data.

“When we are looking at trends, we look at seven-day rolling averages, we look at this over a period of time,” Cohen said.

And despite those artificially low single-day totals, the seven-day average in new cases points to an uptick recently — though, of course, it’s way too soon to attribute that to the move into the third phase of reopening, which took effect last Friday.

The current seven-day average of 1,732 new cases per day is 28 percent higher than it was a week ago, and 36 percent higher than it was on Sept. 23.

“We’re concerned about the direction the trends have begun to take just this past week,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

