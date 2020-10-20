RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly four of five patients admitted to North Carolina hospitals with COVID-19 so far in October are over 50 years old.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday released detailed demographic information about people admitted to hospitals with the disease between Oct. 1-16, breaking down those admissions by age, race, gender and ethnicity.

DHHS, hoping to says it plans to update that data twice weekly, and the release came as several key metrics the state is tracking deteriorated. Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order, which moved the state to the third phase of reopening, expires Friday after taking effect Oct. 2.

The 53 deaths reported Tuesday marked a single-day high, surpassing the previous high of 52 set Sept. 23, and the 1,203 people hospitalized with COVID-19 were the highest since July 28.

Some trends emerged in that first batch of numbers — and the most apparent is that in terms of age, the breakdown in hospitalizations tracks more closely with that of deaths than cases.

While younger populations account for the highest share of cases, older people make up more deaths.

Of the 1,872 patients admitted to hospitals across the state in that time frame and confirmed to have COVID-19, 42 percent were 70 or older, and 78 percent were at least 50 years old.

People 50 or over make up 95 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina.

Conversely, two-thirds of all lab-confirmed cases occur in people aged 49 and younger — with 40 percent of cases affecting people between the ages of 25 and 49.