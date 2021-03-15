Did Orange County really have minus-5 new COVID-19 cases over the past week?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state has reported fewer new COVID-19 case numbers over the past two months, but one low number stood out.

Did Orange County really have minus-5 new cases in one week?

Of course not.

Chalk it up to the state Department of Health and Human Services double-checking its numbers.

The state’s county case count over the weekend showed Orange County having minus-5 cases for the seven-day period from March 7-13.

DHHS breaks down how many cases were reported in every county in several ways — cumulatively, and on a per capita basis over seven- and 14-day periods.

DHHS spokeswoman Catie Armstrong told CBS 17 News that those numbers are preliminary and subject to change after more case investigations are done.

She says cases may shift from one county to another if the investigation determines that the county in which a person lives is different than was initially reported.

That appears to be what happened in Orange County — and, for that matter, in Swain County, where minus-1 cases were reported.

When DHHS updated its numbers Monday, the low number in Orange County was changed to 14 cases during the previous seven days — a low number, just not as low as before.

Those case numbers by county are an important measure of spread, and are used by various agencies to set certain benchmarks in the gradual return to normality.

The Orange County Health Department posted on its Facebook page a map showing it and Polk counties were in the “green zone” for having a low level of COVID-19 transmission. That map, produced by another television station, showed how many counties last week met federal health guidelines for reopening schools for in-person instruction.

CBS 17 News reported a month ago that 99 of the state’s 100 counties were in the CDC’s red zone, meaning they had the highest levels of transmission — at least 100 new cases for every 100,000 people over the previous seven days.

But those numbers can change fast — especially when measured seven days at a time. By Monday, 44 counties — including Orange — had fewer than 50 new cases per capita over the previous seven days.

According to CDC guidance, full in-person learning is recommended for students in grades K-12 if over the previous seven days there are fewer than 50 new cases for every 100,000 people and if the percent positive rate is lower than 8 percent.

DHHS does not publish test positivity rates by county over a seven-day period — only 14 days — but none of the counties with a new case rate of fewer than 50 had a two-week percent positive of 8 percent or higher.