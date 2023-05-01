RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you purchased a lottery ticket in Wilmington and won $1 million, your ticket is expiring soon.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Powerball players around Wilmington should double check any tickets they have to see if they are the lucky winner of the unclaimed $1 million prize.

The ticket was purchased in the Nov. 7, 2022, drawing, which is the same drawing in which a California man won a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.

The $1 million ticket will expire Sunday. Lottery officials said it was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440 S. College Road in Wilmington.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the drawing to win the prize. The winning numbers for the drawing were 10-33-41-47-56-10.

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on May 8. Players have one extra day to claim the prize since the ticket expires on a Sunday and lottery offices are closed on weekends.