CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — While movie theaters across the country struggle to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, a dine-in movie chain is opening its first location in the Carolinas.

Inside the Cinergy Cinema, employees put the final touches on the lobby before its grand opening to the public Tuesday.

The center, located on Docia Crossing Road, has a full-service bar, kitchen and state-of-the-art theaters.

“Basically you get to come and enjoy movies and have food and beverage brought to you in your auditorium,” employee Traci Hoey said. “We have seats that you can reserve in advance. They are luxury recliners with a nice little table that you can have food and beverage service while you watch a movie.”

The cinema, while new to the area, is taking the place of a previous movie theater, that like many others across the state, closed down during the pandemic.

“There is just so little for children and teenagers to do anymore,” Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt said.

She addressed the fall of family-oriented entertainment in Charlotte at a recent zoning meeting.

Phillips Place, that was once a popular movie spot on Fairview Road, could soon become South Park’s tallest building.

“I think that it has been an iconic location in the area for young families and another form of entertainment, and our activity centers do say in there that they want entertainment and entertainment is not just drinking and eating, so I’m personally just really sorry to see that go away,” Eiselt said.

The General Manager of the North Charlotte Cinergy Cinema, Kareem Warren, said while they offer adult entertainment like a bar, their goal is to be a family-friendly dine-in entertainment spot.

“We just want you to come in and relax and take everything out of your plate,” Warren said.