RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A disabled train in a tunnel in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday has affected rail travel out of North Carolina.

Trains operating between Washington, D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia, were stopped Tuesday morning because of the disabled train blocking tracks south of nation’s capital. Rail service in and out of Washington is currently impacted, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak terminated The Carolinian Train 80’s route in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Carolina 79’s route from Washington to Raleigh was canceled.

