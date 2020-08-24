Disabled veteran whose dog was shot by NC deputies calls it ‘senseless’

Astro, a dog that was shot by Pender county deputies while doing a Welfare check (Source: Bruce Benson)

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – Pender County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at Bruce Benson’s house on a wellness check to see if he was OK last Saturday, after a friend hadn’t heard from him in a while. What happened when they arrived left him in a much worse state.

Benson says after a short conversation with two deputies, two more arrived and his dog, Astro, got out the front door.

A neighbor told Benson they saw Astro barking at the deputies and after they got out of their vehicle, one of them jumped in Benson’s truck to get away and the other shot the dog.

“I heard the shot and I exploded at the door past the two deputies,” said Benson. “I said, ‘Oh my God they better not have shot my dog.’ I came over here and it was the God-awfullest mess I’d seen in my life. The must have shot him in the head.”

Benson said Astro barked at the deputies like any dog would’ve, but he wasn’t a mean dog. He was a 4-year-old rescue who was loving, loyal and in the prime of his life.

Benson is a disabled veteran and said Astro took care of him, as much as he took care of Astro.

“He died doing what he was here for and that was to protect me and to protect our house here. He didn’t know those people, he didn’t know what a law enforcement badge was. He was merely letting me know that there was somebody here that shouldn’t be here.”

Benson says, one day he hopes to forgive the deputy who killed Astro. He hopes the sheriff’s office will look into training deputies so they can better handle these situations.

Benson said the sheriff’s office was kind enough to pay for Astro’s cremation.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy shot the dog, but has given no further information. An investigation is underway and we’re told more information will be shared this week.

