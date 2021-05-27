Distressed swimmer dies after being pulled from ocean at Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A male swimmer, who was pulled from the ocean near the 200 block of S. Fort Fisher Boulevard Thursday afternoon, has died.

Witnesses reported a swimmer in distress in the water and emergency personnel were called; meanwhile, two bystanders pulled the victim to shore and began life saving measures.

When first responders from the Kure Beach Fire, Police department and New Hanover County EMS arrived on the scene, they continued life saving measures but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.