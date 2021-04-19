NC school districts prepare to release plans for summer learning recovery programs mandated by new state law

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – School districts across the state are working to cement summer learning plans ahead of this month’s deadline, mandated by a new state law.

NC House Bill 82 was signed by the Governor on April 9, 2021 and gives school districts uniform guidelines to mold summer learning recovery programs around. The goal is to give children in grades K-12 equitable access to in-person instruction to help students who have fallen behind during the pandemic. The law also offers additional incentives to teachers for their participation.

The programs must contain at least 150 hours, or 30 days of instruction, as well as meal service, a physical activity period, transportation and enrichment opportunities like music, arts, or sports.

Each district will come up with a way to identify and prioritize students most at risk for learning loss. Other students not identified as “at risk” may also participate if the district has space available, under the law.

Participation in the program is voluntary, and parents will make the final decision as to whether or not their child attends. However, Kindergartners who participate in the opportunity will not be held back, and principals will reassess all other student’s promotion eligibility after completing the summer program.

Districts are finalizing important details now, but must have their plans submitted to the Department of Public Instruction no later than 30 days before the end of the 2020-2021 school year.