RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The summer season is right around the corner and it’s not just bringing warmer weather.

Staff with the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles said they’re entering the agency’s peak season. To help with that, 16 DMV license offices in the state will now offer expanded hours on weekends.

Christina Huling and her 16-year-old son, Jacob, were among several people who headed out to the DMV office on Spring Forest Road Saturday morning to take advantage of the new hours.

“All the locations are backed up and understaffed… We waited three hours last Friday,” said Huling.

The mother said they returned to the DMV location several times before they were able to get her son’s learner’s permit.

“With all the steps and process required for the permits and licenses for the kids, if you don’t have every document perfect you have to come back,” she said.

Huling and others said they were met with a much different experience Saturday morning. She said, “This was really smooth, today at 8 a.m., the line was all around the corner here and they had it very organized.”

Teresa Black of Raleigh experienced a similar situation. She said, “It’s been fast, very efficient.”

Black said the additional hours on the weekend have made it easier for people who work during the week. She added, “They have a certain cut-off point. It’s terrible when you get there and it’s 45 minutes before they close and they say they can’t take any more people.”

Black said she was able to walk into the driver’s license office and get everything taken care of in less than 45 minutes. She said, “You see your money in action. I don’t mind paying more on taxes for owning a car or being able to come in and efficiently, quickly get a license replacement.”

In addition to filling staff vacancies, NCDMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin hopes the expanded hours will provide more opportunities for customers to receive services. In a press release, Goodwin stated, “Opening for Saturday hours at our busiest locations statewide is what customers want, need and have requested.”

Goodwin also hopes to expand Saturday office hours beyond the peak season as they work to improve staffing levels.

DMV staff said they also offer online services that drivers can take advantage of including driver license and ID card renewals, address changes and voter registration applications.

Services will be provided on Saturdays from June 3 through Aug. 26 from 8 a.m.-noon at the following driver’s license offices:

Asheville, 1624 Patton Ave.

North Charlotte, 9711 David Taylor Dr.

South Charlotte, 201 W. Arrowood Road., Suite H

Fayetteville, 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village)

East Greensboro, 2527 E. Market St.

West Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

Greenville, 4651 N. Creek Dr.

Hudson, 309 Pine Mountain Rd.

Huntersville, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.

Jacksonville, 299 Wilmington Hwy.

Monroe, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.

Morganton, 115 Government Dr.

North Raleigh, 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion)

West Raleigh, 3231 Avent Ferry Rd.

Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza)

Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.