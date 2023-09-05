RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After being unaccounted for since 1944, a North Carolina Tuskegee Airman is finally being put to rest.

U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Fred L. Brewer Jr., 23, of Charlotte was killed during World War II.

Brewer was a pilot with the 100th Fighter Squadron, 332nd Fighter Group, in the European Theater. On Oct. 19, 1944, Brewer departed Ramitelli Air Base in Italy, as one of 57 fighters assigned to escort bombers to their targets in Regensburg, Germany.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said the bomber group encountered heavy cloud cover over the Udine area of Italy, which forced several escort fighters to return early. According to another pilot witness, Brewer attempted a steep climb to get above the cloud cover, which caused the engine of his P-51C Mustang to stall. It was reported Brewer’s aircraft had rolled over with the canopy jettisoned, but he was not observed ejecting from the plane.

DPAA said Brewer’s remains were not recovered. He was declared missing in action.

In 2011, researchers discovered that an Italian resident of Moggio Udinese, Italy, used airplane wreckage found at a nearby crash site to create a memorial to fallen Americans who died during World War II.

Around the same time, researchers analyzed the file for remains that had been recovered but not identified. The remains were then at the Florence American Cemetery, Italy.

In 2022, the remains were exhumed for forensic analysis. This time, DNA was analyzed leading scientists to link them to Brewer.

Brewer’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, along with others still missing from WWII. DPAA said a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.