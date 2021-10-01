‘Do not drop this call or I will kill him’: NC woman describes falling victim to kidnapping scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – It’s a new scam that’s becoming very popular. People are reporting the ‘Kidnapping Scam,’ where callers contact you demanding money saying they’re holding your loved one hostage.

FOX 46 spoke with a woman who says it happened to her in June, but she was able to think and act quickly.

She says she was quiet for most of the conversation until the caller hung up the phone.

“Actually, I was working at this venue that I have… crafting that I do,” she said. “I was in the back and my phone rang.”

“I was expecting a call from my doctor, so I did pick up the call… it was area code 704 in the area of Charlotte… so I felt like OK, I have to pick up this call,” said Kerrie Carter.

“Someone grabs the phone and all of a sudden it turns to this other guy goes… ma’am I just want you to know I have your husband…there has been an accident and he was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Carter.

Instead of panicking when the scammer threatened to kill her husband, Carter says she and a friend recorded the call and the caller eventually hung up.

“Do not talk to anybody. Do not discuss this with anybody and do not drop this call or I will kill him,” the caller said.

“At this point, I’m almost driven to tears and I’m still asking where is my husband and I need to speak to a police officer. I’m not speaking to you anymore, I need to speak to a police officer,” said Carter.

Carter said when she finally got the scammer to hang up, her husband called and assured her it was a scam.

Carter said she alerted police but never filed a report because she said police claimed it was a common scam.

Carter has this message for others, “I think that you just need to be aware of your surroundings and be aware of people playing on your emotions and don’t pay any money whatsoever.”