CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents of Cary have the highest average monthly bills in North Carolina, according to a study from a bill-paying website.

The report from third-party bill-pay site doxo finds Cary residents pay an average of about $2,700 per month on housing, cars, insurance, utilities and other bills.

The website released a breakdown of those bills for roughly 4,000 cities and towns across the country and found the average household in the United States spends about $2,000 a month on them.

Residents of Raleigh pay slightly more than that a month on average, at $2,090.

At the state level, North Carolina is below the national average at $1,829 a month.