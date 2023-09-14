WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A documentary film will be screened at Pitt Community College this month featuring survivors of sex and labor trafficking telling their stories along with North Carolinian anti-human trafficking experts outlining vulnerabilities of human trafficking and indicators of victimization.

The first of three screenings across the state is slated for Sept. 21 at 7 p.m., at Pitt Community College, Eddie & Jo Allison Center for Student Advancement in Winterville. The event is free.

“We are excited to be having our first screening in the state of North Carolina in the county NC Stop Human Trafficking was born,” said NC Stop Human Trafficking Founder and CEO Pam Strickland.

“This documentary, specific to what human trafficking looks like in North Carolina, was a large project for our organization. It is also a wonderful learning tool for community members and professionals about the reality of human trafficking when we so often see inaccurate and misleading depictions of the nature of the crime in dramatized film.”

The film was produced by NC Stop Human Trafficking with funding by the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission.

Walk-ins are welcome the day of the screening, but RSVPs are desired. To RSVP to this screening, click here.