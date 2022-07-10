ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man remained in jail Saturday after he was arrested for attacking a neighbor’s dog because it had attacked some chickens at his home, authorities said.

Bulmaro Santos-Sanchez, 36, of Lumberton, was given a $560,000 secured bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center after his arrest on Friday.

According to Sheriff’s Burnis Wilkins’ office, the owners of the German shepherd were out of town when the dog was attacked on July 1. It had recently had puppies and was still nursing them.

The dog’s owners reported the attack after returning home, Wilkins said. They also provided investigators with surveillance video of the attack.

“It is difficult to imagine how anyone could drag an animal like this and then cut its throat, leaving it to die without any feeling of guilt,” Wilkins said Friday in a post on his department’s Facebook page. There is no doubt that this dog was in much pain and suffering because of this callous act of violence.”

Santos-Sanchez is charged with assault by pointing a gun, according to Robeson County Detention Center online records. The sheriff’s office said he was also charged with felony animal cruelty.

The dog is expected to recover, Wilkins’ office said. It was taken to the Robeson County Animal Shelter where arrangements were made through Saving Grace Dog Rescue in Lumberton to have it treated at Saving Grace Animals for Adoption in Wake Forest, North Carolina.