Dog wakes sleeping homeowner, alerts them to structure fire in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Wilmington Monday morning.

According to a tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department, crews were at the scene of a working fire on North Sixth Street just before noon.

No one was injured in the fire, and crews pulled a dog out of the home after they arrived on scene. Firefighters gave the animal oxygen to treat smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for the Wilmington Fire Department says the homeowner was asleep when the fire started and the dog tugged on her to wake her up and get her out safely.

“It’s really incredible that animals are so intuitive,” said Wilmington Fire spokesperson Rebekah Thurston “It’s a strong bond and we’re fortunate today it was a good outcome.”

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire, but the home is believed to be a total loss.

