Donald Trump Jr. plans rally at NC mountain vineyard next week

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — President Trump Friday announced his campaign’s fourth visit to North Carolina in recent weeks.
Vice President Mike Pence visited Raleigh and Cary on Thursday.
Trump was in the state on Aug. 24 for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte and in Mills River for a campaign appearance.
Earlier this week the president was also at the coast in Wilmington.
On Sept. 10, Donald Trump Jr. plans to visit the mountains.
An announcement from his campaign says Trump Jr. will be in Hendersonville Thursday.
The “Make America Great Again” event is schedule for 3 p.m. at Point Lookout Vineyards at 408 Appleola Road.
