RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Gov. Roy Cooper’s office says donations to North Carolina’s Disaster Relief Fund following Hurricane Florence have reached nearly $6 million.
Cooper thanked contributors on Wednesday as he met with storm survivors and non-profit partners in communities affected by the storm.
The relief fund has raised $5.9 million from thousands of donors after Florence struck in September 2018. Individuals, schools, corporations, small businesses, foundations, and philanthropists make up the majority of the donors.
A news release from the governor’s office says donations have helped storm survivors with rent and mortgage payments, home repairs and replacement of personal property through grants to nonprofits and community groups.
The Golden LEAF Foundation and the North Carolina Community Foundation serve as the grant-making organizations for the relief fund.
- Ex-high school cheerleader acquitted of killing her baby 2 days after prom
- Harris throws 4 TDs as Duke routs Middle Tennessee 41-18
- Past firearm tragedies spur some to gun ‘give back’ in Chapel Hill
- Donations to NC relief fund near $6 million a year after Hurricane Florence
- All hands on deck for ‘City of Oaks Pirate Fest’ as it expands for 2nd year
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now