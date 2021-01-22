‘Don’t be alarmed’: NC police department tests new blue light policy for patrol vehicles

Officials with the Wilmington Police Department say if you see a patrol vehicle with only two lights on, don’t be alarmed. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Officials with the Wilmington Police Department say if you see a patrol vehicle with only two lights on, don’t be alarmed.

“In an effort to increase police visibility and deter crime, the WPD is experimenting with a new policy requiring officers to keep their cruise lights on while patrolling,” a news release announcing the change stated.

The lights, which do not flash or move, are located on each side of the vehicle’s roof-mounted light bar. Officers will still use the standard flashing pattern and a siren during emergencies or traffic stops.

The WPD says other U.S. agencies have implemented the change within the last year, including the Lincolnton Police Department.

“Studies show that the use of lights aids in deterring crime, but this accomplishes more than just that,” said Deputy Chief Ben Kennedy. “It will help citizens locate an officer when they are in need of assistance and makes it even more apparent that our officers are actively patrolling the areas where residents, business owners, and visitors live, work, and play. This simple change can have a large impact on how safe people feel in the city of Wilmington.”

