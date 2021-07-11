Dozens gather to demand justice for teen killed by NC deputy outside funeral

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Saturday evening dozens of people gathered in High Point to demand justice for Fred Cox Jr.

They held an event that was part of what organizers are calling “Fight 4 Fred Friday.”

A Davidson County deputy shot and killed Cox, 18, outside of a funeral in High Point back in November of last year.

Cox was shot and killed by a plain-clothed Davidson County deputy who was at the same funeral as the 18-year-old.

In June, the Guilford County district attorney said no charges will be filed against the deputy. After months of investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, a grand jury decided not to press charges against that deputy.

The deadly shooting happened on Nov. 8 when Living Water Baptist Church, in the 1300 block of Brentwood Street, was holding a funeral service outdoors when a shooter opened fire on worshippers.

Witnesses told police that multiple shots were fired from at least two vehicles: a newer model dark gray four-door Dodge Charger and a white four-door sedan.

When officers arrived, they saw multiple vehicles speeding away from the scene.

Witnesses said shots were fired from the vehicles toward people in the crowd outside the church, as well as from some people in the crowd back at the vehicles.

Officers found about 70 shell casings from four different caliber weapons: 9mm, .40, .45, and .223.

Cox of High Point, died in the shooting. Police also found a few other victims suffering from minor injuries.