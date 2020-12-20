NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — Multiple agencies were working Saturday night to put out a large structure fire that started Saturday afternoon in New Bern.

According to city spokesperson Colleen Roberts, six agencies, along with off-duty personnel, were assisting the City of New Bern Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the United Storage on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The fire swept through many of the storage units, destroying items inside.

New Bern’s Public Works Department was assisting with demolition so the fire department could access the flames.

Video from the scene showed intense fire in the structures and massive plumes of smoke from the blaze.