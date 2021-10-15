Dozens of NC colleges, universities to waive application fees Oct. 18-22

RLAEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – East Carolina University, Meredith College, and Methodist College are among the dozens of North Carolina schools waiving application fees later this month through the College Foundation of North Carolina.
Students applying through cfnc.org will have applications waiving fees as part of “College Application Week” which runs from Oct. 18-22.
All 58 of North Carolina’s community colleges are taking part as well.
- Barton College
- Belmont Abbey College
- Bennett College
- Brevard College
- Cabarrus College of Health
- Sciences
- Campbell University
- Catawba College
- Chowan University
- Davidson College
- East Carolina University
- Elizabeth City State University
- Elon University
- Fayetteville State University
- Gardner Webb University
- Greensboro College
- Guilford College
- Johnson and Wales
- Johnson C. Smith
- Lees McRae College
- Lenoir-Rhyne University
- Livingstone College
- Louisburg College
- Mars Hill University
- Meredith College
- Methodist College
- Montreat University
- NC Wesleyan College
- North Carolina A&T
- North Carolina Central University
- Pfeifer University
- Queens University of Charlotte
- Saint Augustine’s University
- Salem College
- Shaw University
- St. Andrews University
- University of Mount Olive
- University of North Carolina Asheville
- University of North Carolina Pembroke
- Warren Wilson College
- Western Carolina University
- William Peace University
- Wingate University
- Winston Salem State University
- All 58 NC Community Colleges