Dozens of NC colleges, universities to waive application fees Oct. 18-22

RLAEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – East Carolina University, Meredith College, and Methodist College are among the dozens of North Carolina schools waiving application fees later this month through the College Foundation of North Carolina.

Students applying through cfnc.org will have applications waiving fees as part of “College Application Week” which runs from Oct. 18-22.

All 58 of North Carolina’s community colleges are taking part as well.

Participating schools:

Barton College

Belmont Abbey College

Bennett College

Brevard College

Cabarrus College of Health

Sciences

Campbell University

Catawba College

Chowan University

Davidson College

East Carolina University

Elizabeth City State University

Elon University

Fayetteville State University

Gardner Webb University

Greensboro College

Guilford College

Johnson and Wales

Johnson C. Smith

Lees McRae College

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Livingstone College

Louisburg College

Mars Hill University

Meredith College

Methodist College

Montreat University

NC Wesleyan College

North Carolina A&T

North Carolina Central University