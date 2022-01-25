Dr. Mandy Cohen has a new job in the private sector. Here’s what she’ll be doing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen has a new job in the private sector.

Cohen’s hiring by Aledade — a company that helps a network of more than 1,000 doctor’s offices across the country provide care to patients at lower costs — was announced Tuesday.

“I chose Aledade because it is a company that aligns with my core values and vision for the future of health care,” Cohen said in a statement posted on the company’s website.

Cohen will be the CEO of the organization’s new health services unit, Aledade Care Solutions, in addition to being an executive vice president of the Bethesda, Maryland-based company.

Part of her responsibilities as CEO of the health services unit will be to lead the organization’s work with Medicaid patients that are served by Aledade’s practices and health centers.

Aledade Care Solutions will “complement the care that practices provide” by creating new programs that lead to better outcomes for patients at lower costs, the company said in a statement.

She also will lead the creation of targeted wraparound care solutions for the hundreds of primary care practices in the company’s national network of accountable care organizations — groups of healthcare providers that team up to give coordinated care to Medicare patients.

“It is intentional and important that I will be both embedded in the core work of Aledade – making sure Aledade continues to strengthen its support to practices and reach across all payers and populations – as well as building the new care delivery work for the company,” Cohen wrote.

Cohen spent four years as NCDHHS secretary, essentially serving as the public face of the first two years of the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response, before her resignation in November took effect Jan. 1. She was replaced by Kody Kinsley, the chief deputy secretary.

Aledade operates accountable care organizations across 31 states and partnered with more than 800 primary care practices. It was founded in 2014 by Dr. Farzad Mostashari, the former USDHHS national coordinator for health information technology.

“One of Aledade’s secret powers has been our ability to welcome amazing executives from public service to come and serve the broader social good in a different way,” Mostashari said.