GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University Police Department is investigating a report of a drink tampering incident which they said led to a sexual assault at a fraternity house last month.

On Tuesday, police said they received a report about drink tampering of two people, which is considered aggravated assault under the Clery Act.

The drink tampering of one of the two people led to a sexual assault at the Theta Chi Fraternity House, according to police.

Officials said the incident happened on Aug. 20, which is two days before classes started for the fall semester.

Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Protesters gathered Tuesday night at the frat house in what is at least the third such incident that’s been reported at Theta Chi.

Three incidents were reported on Sept. 24, 26 and 30 in 2020. A second incident was reported on Oct. 29, 2021.

ECU Student Government Association later passed a resolution to remove Theta Chi for 100 years. The organization sent the resolution to Chancellor Philip Rogers, which led to Theta Chi being suspended for 30 days by ECU.

The fraternity was released from suspension in February after the Greenville Police Department said its investigation was closed because the victim did not want to proceed with a criminal investigation.

In a news release Tuesday evening ECU police reminded students to not accept drinks at social gatherings, “even if they are pre-packaged beverages.”

“It is unlawful for any person to knowingly distribute any food, beverage, or other eatable or drinkable substance which that person knows to contain any harmful substance,” the ECU Police Department said in the news release. “Sexual assault is always the fault of the perpetrator and never the fault of the victim.”