Driver accused of hitting 4 people in NC parking lot now charged with murder

HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – A man was charged with murder after striking four people with his car, killing one, in Hickory early Saturday morning, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the Party City parking lot on Catawba Valley Boulevard for a reported hit-and-run.

Officers said they found Jason Foley suffering from serious injuries. He was airlifted to the hospital where he remained until he died Monday.

Witnesses told investigators that there had been an altercation between multiple people in the parking lot before the incident. They said Austin Edmonson got into his vehicle and drove around the lot several times before driving toward a group of people, striking Foley and three others.

Officers found Edmonson in his vehicle a short time later that Saturday morning behind a nearby business. He was arrested and initially charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony hit-and-run.

Following Foley’s death Sunday, Edmonson was charged with additional charges of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the investigation remains open. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.