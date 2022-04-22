ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver was seriously hurt after a rollover in Alamance County.

A car was driving in the area of Pleasant Hill Church Road and Walnut Grove Lane in Snow Camp when officials on the scene say they believed the car went off the road, overcorrected and overturned.

The driver of the car was airlifted to the hospital. Two passengers were in the car at the time but weren’t hurt.

Troopers haven’t said the condition of the driver or the age of the passengers in the car, or what they believe caused them to go off the road.