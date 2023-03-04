STATESVILLE, N.C. (WZJY) — The driver who failed to stop and nearly hit two kids getting on a school bus in Statesville has been arrested, North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed Saturday morning.

On Thursday morning, a driver nearly hit two elementary school girls on Old Mountain Road in Statesville and passed a stopped school bus, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol announced Friday that a suspect was wanted for passing a stopped school bus, careless and reckless driving, improper passing and driving while license revoked.

Joseph Pageant Jr., 35, was arrested Saturday morning around 2:10 a.m. and was charged.

(Mugshot from Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

He’s being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.