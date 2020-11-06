WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A vehicle ran into an apartment building Friday afternoon in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, a 77-year-old woman drove her car into an apartment building in the 4600 block of till Meadow Drive at approximately 1 p.m.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries.

The apartment was not occupied at the time of the wreck. Damage could be seen inside the apartment in photos from the Wilmington Fire Department.

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed and is being recommended for drivers reexamination.

According to police, crews still were determining the extent of the damage to the building as of 2:30 p.m.