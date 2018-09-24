Driver crashes car into front of NC home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WNCT photo. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WNCT photo. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WNCT photo. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WNCT photo. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WNCT photo. [ + - ]

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - The city of Greenville Fire Department and Greenville Police Department responded to an incident Sunday after a driver crashed into a home.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on the 600 block of Glen Dale Drive.

Officials say the home was occupied, but everyone managed to get out without being injured.

The car's driver was rushed to the hospital, but the driver's condition was not known later Sunday.

The small sedan crashed into the front of the house just to the right of the front door, according to photos. The car ended up about a third of the way inside the home, the photos showed.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

No other information was available from police.