Driver dies after SUV plows into NC child care center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified a driver who was killed after crashing into a child development center in east Charlotte Thursday night.

Harry Lee Winfield, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified of his death.

The deadly single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 8:05 p.m. Thursday at a day care center located in the 6200 block of East W.T. Harris Blvd.

As officers got to the scene, they located a 2003 Honda CRV, which had crashed into the unoccupied building, and Winfield’s body.

The preliminary investigation indicates Winfield was traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane of northwest East W. T. Harris Boulevard when he lost control, ran off the right side of the road, and struck the day care center, police said.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and excessive speed is a contributing factor to this collision, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in their report.

A toxicology test is pending to determine if impairment is a contributing factor.

