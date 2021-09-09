Driver escapes fiery wreck, dies after being struck by car on I-40 in NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person died after being hit by a car on Monday evening.

Greensboro police responded to Interstate 40 East just past the Sandy Ridge Road exit around 8:30 p.m. when they were told about a crash.

According to police, a 2010 Acura TSX left the road and hit a guardrail, overturning and catching fire.

At least half a dozen people called 911.

“We just saw something erupt in flames,” said a 911 caller. “It hit…a power pole and just exploded.”

The driver was able to get out of the car but was hit by another car and died at the scene.

“We saw the burning car, and then he was crossing the road, and then the other car just like flew right past him, and he got thrown above the car,” said another 911 caller.

Esther Ngo and her family passed the scene.

“It just kind of took my breath away,” Ngo said. “You just see a wall of brake lights and slamming brake lights ’cause you were going at full speed, 70 miles per hour.”

Ngo told FOX8 it is a sight she’ll never forget.

“It took like a minute to register, like ‘woah, that’s a vehicle on fire,’ and then realizing a swarm of first responders are starting to come,” she said. “It does make you think twice about just every day and every minute that we live, and you just never know what’s going to happen.”

The other driver is not currently facing charges, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.