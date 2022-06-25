HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee at a Chick-Fil-A location in High Point was the victim of an armed robbery on Thursday night, according to the High Point Police Department.
Police came to the Chick-Fil-A location at 3855 John Gordon Lane at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday after getting reports of an armed robbery.
Officers say that the suspect used a weapon to rob an employee of the Chick-Fil-A in the drive-thru line. No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect was described as a Black male driving a black Hyundai Sonata, model 2014 or newer, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app.