CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — What was believed to be a hit-and-run involving a second-grade student, was actually a case of the student running into a stopped car near a bus stop Tuesday, police confirmed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials told Queen City News Tuesday that morning that a second-grade student at Mallard Creek Elementary School was hit by a vehicle at a local bus stop.

District officials also said the driver had fled the scene.

Police said that following their investigation, they found that the student ran into a stopped car near the intersection of Carolina Lilly Lane and Mill Cove Circle.

Due to the new information, police said the incident would not be investigated as a traffic accident or a hit and run.

The student was reportedly taken to the hospital. CMS officials said they were not injured.

A previous version of this article reported a driver had fled the scene in a hit-and-run crash.