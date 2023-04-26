WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested and charged after a wrong-way crash that killed four women.

Pedro Alfonso Galdamez (Winston-Salem Police Department)

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, Pedro Alfonso Galdamez, 51, was served warrants for four counts of felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired. He was also cited for driving without a license and driving the wrong way.

Galdmez initially gave investigators a different name but was correctly identified during processing, police say. He was subsequently charged with identity theft.

According to police, just after 3 a.m. on April 16, officers were called about a wrong-way driver in the southbound lanes of US 52 near US 421. When they got to the scene, they found a crash near the 3rd Street bridge.

The wrong-way vehicle had hit the Nissan Sentra driven by Blanca Bernal, 60. Bernal and two of her passengers, Santa Bernadino and Estafania Hernandez, died at the scene. Gregoria Jimenez died later at the hospital.

Galdamez had minor injuries, according to police.

A bond for these charges was set at $1,250,000.

The family of some of the victims held a prayer vigil last week as they awaited news on possible charges in the crash, praying for justice and remembering their mother and aunt as being full of joy and love.

“There’s no way we can move forward,” she said. “And I know we can’t. But we have to for our kids and for each other.”